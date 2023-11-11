Auburn’s offense totaled 517 yards, the defense forced two turnovers and allowed just 1 of 12 third-down conversions and Keionte Scott returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers dominated on offense, defense and special teams as they rolled to a 48-10 win over Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium.

It was clicking in all three phases for Auburn.

The Tigers stormed to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter as Payton Thorne scored on a 12-yard run followed by Scott’s punt return and Thorne’s 11-yard pass to Rivaldo Fairweather.

The Razorbacks’ only points in the first half came on a 39-yard field goal three plays after a Thorne interception.

Alex McPherson added field goals of 39- and 31-yards at the end of the first half as Auburn went into the break up 27-3. His 17 consecutive made field goals surpass Daniel Carlson’s 16 to set a new school record.

Auburn kept the hammer down in the second half rolling up three touchdowns in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass from Thorne to Johnson, an 11-yard pass from Thorne to Fairweather and a 7-yard run by Brian Battie.

Thorne finished 12 of 20 for 163 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

The Tigers totaled 354 rushing yards led by Jarquez Hunter’s 109 on 16 carries. Damari Alston added 64 yards on 12 carries, Battie 42 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and Jeremiah Cobb 19 yards on six carries.

Backup quarterback Robby Ashford had 32 yards on two carries.

Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod led the defense with nine tackles, four tackles-for-loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. Marcus Harris had three tackles and 1.5 sacks and D.J. James two tackles and three pass breakups.

Arkansas was held to 255 total yards and 10 first downs. After accounting for 347 yards passing and rushing a three touchdown in a 39-36 win at Florida last Saturday, quarterback K.J. Jefferson was held to 166 yards and no touchdowns.

Auburn returns to action next Saturday against New Mexico State. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network