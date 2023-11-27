"I mean, this is probably like one of the best weekends of my life," Blocton said. "This has been a really good weekend coming off of a good win Friday night. Then, coming up here and being treated with such hospitality, it has been a great weekend."

He's been to just about every home game, seen spring practices and summer workouts. However, his official visit over Iron Bowl weekend was over the top for the Auburn defensive end commit.

There may not be a recruit out there that's visited Auburn more than Malik Blocton over the last two seasons.

Blocton's spent a lot of weekends in Jordan Hare Stadium. Not only for his recruitment, but to see his older brother Marcus Harris play defensive line for the Tigers. Before the game against Alabama, Harris was recognized for Senior Day and Blocton was right there with him.

"It was really good being out there on the field with him," Blocton said. "Then, seeing him have a big time clutch sack that the team needed. It just shows that anything is possible."

However, throughout all the Auburn games that Blocton's seen, none of them compared to the one Saturday evening.

"Yes, it was, it was a lot different," Blocton said. "Just everybody being out, the student section, the whole atmosphere was electric. I just can't wait to play in something like that. It was No. 1 for sure."

Blocton was in the recruiting section for the game, standing shoulder to shoulder with several of his fellow commits.

"We all understand the magnitude of the game and the tradition behind the game," Blocton said. "We are just kids right now, but next year that's not going to matter. We all have to come in here and play. We are all going to have to be a factor in that game next year."