Bittersweet finish for Auburn

The event was held in Ft. Worth, Texas.

A difficult rotation on bars, the team's second event of the day, put the Tigers in a deep hole that simply couldn't be overcome. Auburn finished with a score of 197.3500, which placed it fourth. Oklahoma won the title with a 198.2000.

Auburn's first trip to the NCAA final meet Saturday didn't feature a storybook ending.

Auburn never found the rhythm and precision it exhibited during the semi-final meet two days earlier. In fact, the team's Saturday scores were below Thursday's figures across the board.

The biggest difference was on beam, where the Tigers posted a 49.2000 on Saturday — a drop of 0.2750 points. That's a massive dip considering OU's margin of victory Saturday was 0.1125.

Oddly, the Tigers didn't make any major mistakes on beam. Judges deducted for minor infractions associated with wobbles, extra steps and off-kilter transitions, but gymnasts from Utah, Florida and Oklahoma didn't make the same mistakes.

Senior Derrian Gobourne was terrific Saturday, however, and posted a 9.9375 on floor and a 9.9375 on bars. Freshman sensation Sunisa Lee wasn't far behind with a 9.95 on floor, 9.9125 on bars and 9.900 on beam.

Junior Cassie Stevens also impressed by scoring a 9.9375 on vault with a twisting Yurchenko that included a perfect landing.

Lee finished second in the All-Around competition behind Florida senior Trinity Thomas.