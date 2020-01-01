Inside Raymond James Stadium on New Year's Day, Auburn managed five plays of 15-plus yards, and just two plays of 20 or more yards in a one-score loss to Minnesota, 31-24 in the Outback Bowl.

TAMPA, Fla. | Auburn was far and away improved from 2018 to 2019 in terms of explosive plays — big runs, shots downfield and tackle-breaking, field-flipping bursts. The Tigers entered Wednesday with 32 plays of 30 yards or more after 24 last season.

"We've got to do better than that," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.

Minnesota, as P.J. Fleck and his squad have been so successful at doing this season, controlled the clock and played the game on their terms, with a 37:35 to 22:25 edge in time of possession.

It also hindered Auburn's offensive flow that it had 5 rushing yards in the first half.

"That first quarter they had a lot more time of possession than we did," Bo Nix said. "That didn’t help us get into a rhythm, but at the same time, when we did have the ball, I felt like we did pretty decent the first half."

And that was the case early and often — Nix being the lone igniter of Malzahn and Chad Morris' offense, even as the run game picked up slightly in the second half.

Particularly on the Tigers' tying drive in the third quarter, Nix was witty with his reads and didn't hesitate. He went 5-for-6 passing for 43 yards, and added a smart, 16-yard scramble on the possession that ended with a leaping Boobee Whitlow score on third-and-goal.

Nix's numbers would have been improved if not for two drops by Shedrick Jackson and Will Hastings, as well. And Nix thought he was going to push the ball down the field heading into the matchup, but that never materialized into what he and Malzahn envisioned.

"I mean, they played loose," Malzahn said of Minnesota's secondary. "I think everybody could see that."

Malzahn said Auburn called a handful of deep shots, but either Nix felt pressure and was forced to escape the pocket for a checkdown, or — in the case of what was nearly an interception on an attempt to Seth Williams in the second half — Nix simply didn't make the throw.

Nix added that there existed a few more long balls on this game's play sheet, but Auburn "never got around to them."

"That was a coach’s decision," Nix said. "At the end of the day we can always look back and say we should’ve, would’ve called but we called what we felt best moving the ball with Coach Malzahn. I feel like he did a good job. We just didn’t execute."

Nix finished 17-for-26 with 176 yards and a 37-yard score to Sal Cannella. He created plays on the go — far improved from where he was in the scramble drill earlier in the season — and made a couple big throws along the sideline.

But with no semblance of a run-game rhythm or any real unbottling of Minnesota's defense, Auburn was held to a season-worst 232 yards of offense.

"Give them credit," Malzahn said. "They had a good plan. They did a good job of trying to keep things in front, stayed away from the big play."