AUBURN | It doesn’t happen very often, but both sides of the ball seemed pleased with their performance in Thursday morning’s first preseason scrimmage. The offensive was able to come up with some big plays, many off the arm of Jarrett Stidham, while the defense came up with three interceptions including a highlight-reel takeaway by Jayvaughn Myers. “Obviously some things to work on, but I thought for the first day collectively as a unit, I thought we did some really good things,” Stidham said. “We made some really positive plays down the field. We're trying to see these running backs, and they took care of the ball, so that was really good to see. I thought the offensive line played really well, so it was really good. “Obviously, our defense is our defense, and they're going to be lights out just about every single day, so it was good to go up against them finally and get some good reps.”

Jayvaughn Myers nabs an interception from Anthony Schwartz. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

Stidham was able to hurt the defense on some back-shoulder throws, especially to Darius Slayton. But a fleet of young receivers also stood out including Seth Williams, who caught a slant and took it approximately 70 yards for a touchdown. “Seth is obviously a big body and he can—he can go up and get the ball,” Stidham said. “I don’t know what his vertical is, but he may have the highest leaping ability on the team, and Darius Slayton may get mad at me for saying that. It’s be pretty close, but he can flat make some really impressive plays.” Shedrick Jackson made a good catch on a contested 10-yard stop routs and got downfield on a back-shoulder pass, Matthew Hill broke a tackle for an explosive play on a tunnel screen and Anthony Schwartz gained 20-25 yards on an end around. All three are freshmen. “I think the majority of the young receivers all made a play on the ball out there. That was good,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They’re talented. They’re a talented group.” Malzahn also praised the offense on having just one pre-snap penalty and the running backs for not putting the ball on the ground. Defensively, Myers, John Broussard and Traivon Leonard had the three interceptions. None were thrown by Stidham. “Jayvaughn Myers had a great play. Probably the best play of the scrimmage,” Malzahn said. “The other one was a really good play, and the other one was not a real good decision by our quarterback.”

The running backs were mostly kept in check, especially by the first-team defense, but Asa Martin broke a tackle for a 15-20 yards gain while JaTarvious Whitlow got outside on a buck sweep for about 12-15 yards.

“Of course there are some things we’ve got to fix, but the bright side of it was one of the things going into fall camp we wanted to emphasize was turnovers and we had three turnovers today. That was pretty good. We stopped the run pretty well too,” linebacker Deshaun Davis said. All four quarterbacks played with Malik Willis getting most of the second-team reps, Joey Gatewood getting some of the second-team and most of the third-team reps and Cord Sandberg, who enrolled four days ago, also getting some third-team reps. Gatewood was live, which benefitted the athletic 6-foot-5 and 237-pounder. “That really made a difference with his overall confidence. He showed some really good things today, standing out,” Malzahn said. There was just one major injury during the scrimmage to offensive lineman Calvin Ashley, who was taken the the hospital to have his head and neck evaluated. But all the tests were negative and the redshirt freshmen was released. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and wide receiver Marquis McClain were held out of the scrimmage with minor injuries but are expected to return to practice soon. Safety Jeremiah Dinson wore a non-contact orange jersey but still participated in portions of the scrimmage.