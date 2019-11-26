“They’re the most explosive or one of the most explosive offenses in the entire country,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They’ve given up very few, and I think backend guys have a lot to say for that. They’ve done a good job in their 1-on-1 opportunities and they’ve not given up that many.”

The Tide has 19 plays of 40 or more yards on offense, which is tied with LSU for first in the SEC, and has given up just two plays of 40 or more yards on defense, which ranks first nationally.

AUBURN | No. 5 Alabama will enter the 84th Iron Bowl with one of the nation’s most prolific offenses and a pretty stout defense. And big plays have been a big part of their success.

On offense, it starts with one of the best receiving corps in the nation led by 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy along with a talented group of running backs and a big, physical and experienced offensive line. They’re very dangerous even with Mac Jones stepping into the starting lineup at quarterback for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.

“Good route-runners. Good route-runners with speed, too. Strong hands,” said Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson. “They're just a strong overall group, to be honest with you. A lot of NFL talent on that side. It's gonna be fun Saturday.”

The Alabama defense is loaded with potential first round NFL picks including cornerback Tevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney. Senior Jared Mayden is tied for the SEC lead with four interceptions.

For Auburn, big plays have been an issue at times on defense. The Tigers have allowed nine plays of 40 or more yards, which ranks seventh in the SEC, including a 64-yard touchdown pass and an 88-yard touchdown run at Florida, a 45-yard pass at LSU and 51-yard touchdown pass against Georgia.

The Tigers have 11 plays of 40 or more yards on offense, which ranks eighth in the conference.

“Just big plays,” said wide receiver Seth Williams of the key to Saturday’s game. “Big plays, touchdowns, as a team and me individually. It’s going to be good things.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.