It is just getting started for the 6-foot-3, 188 pound signal caller out of Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue. Oh yeah, he is only a freshman.

What a last few weeks it has been for Brock Vandagriff . He goes out in mid April and wins the Quarterback MVP at the Rivals 3 stripe camp presented by adidas in Atlanta. Then on May 1 Miami offered. Last week, Auburn , Georgia , Michigan and North Carolina came through with offers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "It is a definitely a great feeling to know that college coaches believe in me this early in my career," said Vandagriff. "I did not see it happening this early. When coach Richt offered me, I really wanted to give him a hug. It was my first offer and it has all been very exciting to see that my hard work is paying off. I have been working hard, but I did not expect this to happen."

THE FEEDBACK: "Coaches are saying that they like my poise. They say I am a pretty relaxed kid and they like how I am on the field. I have heard that they like my leadership."

AUBURN'S A BIG OFFER: "My childhood favorite school was Auburn, so that offer was pretty big. My mom went there and we used to have season tickets. It was sweet knowing that the school I have always cheered for offered me. I was a big Cam Newton fan growing up. The game-day atmosphere there is awesome. The tailgating, the eagle flying and everything is real sweet there."

IN-STATE SCHOOL HAS IMPRESSED: "I have been over to Georgia and I love the way they run practice there. Their facilities are great, I like the game-day atmosphere there and I will be back for camp this summer. It is rockin' over there and it is close, so I like Georgia."

THE HARBAUGH FACTOR: "The Michigan offer was a great one. Knowing coach Harbaugh believes in me that much and that Michigan would have coaches down this here, this far away to offer me is big. Coach Harbaugh has a great track record, so it was a big offer."

HEADED BACK TO CHAPEL HILL: "I like coach Heckendorf. I visited up there and I was around him some. I like his personality, I like the way he coaches and I will be back this summer to work with him at camp."

A KEY FACTOR: "I am going to get out and work with some coaches and I want to see how coaches treat players and people in general when I get out. That is very important to me."