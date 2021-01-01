AuburnSports - Big Kat's advice for Harsin: Recruit

“You know, I really think, I really like Coach Harsin,” Bryant said. “But, you know, I ain’t gonna lie. The only thing you gotta do right here is recruit. You know, it’s just plain and simple.”

Bryant was asked about Bryan Harsin following the Tigers’ 35-19 loss to Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.

AUBURN | Big Kat Bryant hasn’t made a decision whether or not to return for a graduate season, but he does have some good advice for Auburn’s new head coach.

That need to recruit was more than evident on the Camp World Stadium field in Orlando, Fla., Friday afternoon. With seven starter out including four on defense, Northwestern was able to wear down AU’s front seven, gaining 145 of its 166 rushing yards in the second half.

With two of its top offensive playmakers absent — running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz — true freshman wide receiver Elijah Canion produced Auburn’s only big play of the game, a 57-yard touchdown catch.

Canion came into the game with zero career receptions.

The Tigers signed 11 players in the early period and still have big holes to fill along the offensive line, wide receiver, running back and linebacker, and could really use another pass rusher or two.

Bryant said he sat down and talked with Harsin 1-on-1 Monday and likes his plan for Auburn’s program.

“Like I said, so I like him, and I really think he has the right coaching philosophy to lead this team to one day be able to win championships. I really do believe that,” Bryant said.

Auburn’s spring semester begins Jan. 11, which is a soft deadline to bring in any transfers that can go through winter workouts and spring practice. The late signing period begins Feb. 3.