But the Tigers are fortunate to have two talented second-year sophomores returning at Buck. T.D. Moultry made a big move last fall to become Jeff Holland’s chief backup.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defensive line has a chance to be special this season with starters and key backups returning at just about every position with the exception of Buck linebacker.

“T.D. has a tremendous skill set and can affect others — on his side of the ball and the other side of the ball,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “And then Big Kat … his ascension has been rapid over the last two days. The light switch came on.”

Steele said Bryant has added some much needed size and strength since last season, but it’s the experience he got in practice and playing in 13 games as a backup that’s made the biggest difference.

“Just repetition. Just repetition. It really is,” Steele said. “Big Kat, people don’t realize this, but Big Kat played two positions as a freshman. He played six-technique, that end position, and he played the Buck position, where right now in spring, he’s really getting to focus on the Buck position, which helps.”

Marlon Davidson, a junior who has started for two-straight season at defensive end, likes how much improvement he’s seen out of Bryant this spring.

“Yes. Tremendously. In every way - hands, technique, weight room,” Davidson said. “Those are the big things for him early on because he got a injury early on in his senior year. Just for him to have improvement and see that just a little sacrifice will get you somewhere, that means a lot to him. It'll take him a long way this year.”

Auburn will hold its second scrimmage of spring drills Saturday. The A-Day game is April 7.