AuburnSports - Big Kat is back

“I’m feeling great, man,” said Bryant Tuesday night. “I had practice today. I was just light on it today. I kinda knew I wasn’t going to play Saturday … I knew I wasn’t. But other than that, I’m feeling pretty good. I’m definitely going to play on Saturday. I’m looking forward to it.”

Auburn’s first-team All-SEC defensive end is confident he won’t be limited at all against Georgia.

Colby Wooden started for Bryant at defensive end finishing with three tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one quarterback hurry. DaQuan Newkirk started in Wooden’s spot at defensive tackle totaling six tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack.

After giving up 120 rushing yards and 8 of 10 third down conversions in the first half, Auburn’s defense held the Wildcats to 25 rushing yards and 4 of 9 third down conversions in the second.

Bryant is expecting an even tougher test against Georgia’s running game this Saturday. The Bulldogs rushed for 121 yards at Arkansas in Week 1.

“That’s real big. Everybody knows that’s what Georgia is built on, that’s what they love to do,” said Bryant. “So stopping the run is definitely going to be the main focus for us because I know if we make it difficult for them first and second down, third down is definitely going to be up and the air, definitely with the new offensive line and the new quarterback.

“That’s what we’re going to try to do, just try to limit those big runs, stop them and have them in third and long.”

Bryant, a senior and a native of Cordele, Ga., is 1-3 against the Bulldogs in his career. He’s hoping a win will make the holidays a little more bearable.

“I’ve got a lot of Georgia fans in my family so if we can pull this out, I’ll definitely have something to talk about come Thanksgiving,” he said.

No. 7 Auburn plays at No. 4 Georgia Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.