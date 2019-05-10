“You kind of got what you wanted the first hour, the first three innings of the ballgame,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I thought we were pretty clean all the way around. Quick game. We shoved the ball in the strike zone. A bit different game to where Georgia hit the baseball, bunched hits, got hits and (Tony) Locey was really strong. Four hits for seven innings. That start and their offense was the difference in the game.”

The 7th-ranked Bulldogs struck for six runs in the fourth inning of an 11-2 win Friday night at Plainsman Park. The Tigers fall to 29-20 overall and 12-13 in the SEC while Georgia improves to 38-13 and 17-8.

AUBURN | Georgia needed just one inning to deliver a knockout punch to Auburn.

Auburn starter Jack Owen (4-1) cruised through the first three innings allowing one hit before the first six batters of the fourth all reached base. The Bulldogs struck for six runs on six hits and a walk to give Owen his first loss of the season.

Owen came into the game having allowed just three earned runs all year. His ERA increased from 0.70 to 1.91.

Georgia also scored a run off Will Morrison in 0.2 innings and four off Bailey Horn in 2.0 innings. Kyle Gray threw 2.2 scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Tigers scored a run in the second on a two-out RBI double by Kason Howell and a run in the fifth on a solo home run over the RF wall by Judd Ward, his third of the season.

Auburn had just four hits in the game, struck out 13 times and was 1 of 9 with runners on base.

Locey improved to 9-1 on the season, striking out 10 in 7.0 innings.

The series will conclude with a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon CT on SECN+. Rain is forecasted for Saturday night going into Sunday.