Auburn wins, 97-76.The Tigers are 21-6 this season and 10-4 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 22-of-32 (69%)3FG: 14-of-26 (54%)FT: 11-of-16 (69%)GEORGIA BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 21-of-41 (51%)3FG:...