Auburn wins, 83-59.The Tigers are 2-1 this season. AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 22-of-38 (58%)3FG: 9-of-20 (45%)FT: 12-of-16 (75%)NOTRE DAME BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 19-of-36 (53%)3FG: 2-of-26 (8%)FT: 15-of...