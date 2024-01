Auburn wins, 80-65.The Tigers are 15-2 this season and 4-0 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 19-of-33 (58%)3FG: 8-of-25 (32%)FT: 18-of-22 (82%)VANDERBILT BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 16-of-35 (46%)3FG...