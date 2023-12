App State wins, 69-64.The Tigers are 5-2 this season. AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 23-of-39 (59%)3FG: 3-of-27 (11%)FT: 9-of-19 (47%)APP STATE BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 14-of-34 (41%)3FG: 8-of-17 (47%)FT: 17-...