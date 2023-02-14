AUBURN | Bruce Pearl called it the biggest game of the year. Auburn played its best. The Tigers exploded for a 89-56 win over Missouri at Neville Arena in a battle of two of the three teams tied for fourth in the SEC. AU improves to 18-8 overall and 8-5 in the conference while Mizzou falls to 19-7 and 7-6. "We played really well tonight," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "I don't like having to talk about this being a must-win. But I always tell you guys, I'm gonna be honest with you, and I'm gonna be honest with my team. We've got a chance to finish tied for third or fourth tonight, or we could finish eighth or ninth after the outcome tonight. "That's just the reality of it. I wanted my guys to understand that. They did."

Johnson made 4 of 6 3FG to score 15 points. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Auburn broke a three-game losing streak and won just its second game in the last seven shooting a season-best .500 from 3-point range (9 of 18). AU had 21 assists, the second-most this season. "We needed this one and we got this for (Pearl) and our team and our fans because the last two that have been at home, I think we came up a little short," said K.D. Johnson, who scored 15 points off the bench. "I wanted to just get back to our regular basis, get to winning and playing like ourselves." Johni Broome led AU with 20 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season. Allen Flanigan added 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting, Jaylin Williams nine points and seven rebounds, Dylan Cardwell 8 points and 10 boards and Lior Berman eight points. AU out-rebounded UM 48-28 and held a 42-24 advantage in points in the paint. "We need Johni to be dominant at the 5," said Pearl. "We had an advantage at the 5 position tonight. We won't necessarily at Vanderbilt quite as much. One of Missouri's very few weaknesses is rebounding. They're a little undersized."