Big-game beatdown
AUBURN | Bruce Pearl called it the biggest game of the year. Auburn played its best.
The Tigers exploded for a 89-56 win over Missouri at Neville Arena in a battle of two of the three teams tied for fourth in the SEC. AU improves to 18-8 overall and 8-5 in the conference while Mizzou falls to 19-7 and 7-6.
"We played really well tonight," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "I don't like having to talk about this being a must-win. But I always tell you guys, I'm gonna be honest with you, and I'm gonna be honest with my team. We've got a chance to finish tied for third or fourth tonight, or we could finish eighth or ninth after the outcome tonight.
"That's just the reality of it. I wanted my guys to understand that. They did."
Auburn broke a three-game losing streak and won just its second game in the last seven shooting a season-best .500 from 3-point range (9 of 18). AU had 21 assists, the second-most this season.
"We needed this one and we got this for (Pearl) and our team and our fans because the last two that have been at home, I think we came up a little short," said K.D. Johnson, who scored 15 points off the bench. "I wanted to just get back to our regular basis, get to winning and playing like ourselves."
Johni Broome led AU with 20 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double of the season. Allen Flanigan added 16 points on 6 of 7 shooting, Jaylin Williams nine points and seven rebounds, Dylan Cardwell 8 points and 10 boards and Lior Berman eight points.
AU out-rebounded UM 48-28 and held a 42-24 advantage in points in the paint.
"We need Johni to be dominant at the 5," said Pearl. "We had an advantage at the 5 position tonight. We won't necessarily at Vanderbilt quite as much. One of Missouri's very few weaknesses is rebounding. They're a little undersized."
An early 19-2 run and late 10-0 run gave Auburn a 45-18 halftime lead. Johnson led all scorers with 14 points on 4 of 5 3-pointers at the break. Mizzou missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half.
AU added a 13-0 run early in the second half and led by as many as 37 points to end any hopes of a Mizzou comeback.
Missouri's Kobe Brown, who was averaging 16.5 points per game, was held to just seven on 3 of 7 shooting.
"Jaylin Williams did a phenomenal job on Kobe," said Pearl. "Kobe is a great player. They're friends. They played AAU ball together. They know each other well."
Auburn plays at Vanderbilt Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.