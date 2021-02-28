AuburnSports - Big day for Bright

“The game ball is definitely to Trace Bright,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Command is the word. The definition is authority over. He had authority over the mound. He had authority over the pitches. Everybody playing behind him responded to it.”

The sophomore right-hander threw 6.0 shutout innings to lead the Tigers to a 6-1 win over Texas A&M Sunday.

In his first weekend start, Bright held the Aggies to three hits and two walks with one strikeout. The sophomore right-hander threw 86 pitches, 53 for strikes. His 6.0 innings are a career high.

“I knew that I needed to set the tone for the rest of the team in that first inning today,” said Bright, who featured on his fastball against the Aggies. “Just being able to command it on both sides of the plate kept them off balance, which was a big thing for us and gave me the opportunity to mix pitches and let my defense work for me.”

Blake Burkhalter threw a scoreless seventh, Carson Skipper a scoreless eighth and Cam Hill allowed one run in the ninth.

Auburn got on board with two outs in the fourth on a double by Tyler Miller and an RBI single by Kason Howell. The Tigers added two more in the seventh as Steven Williams lined the first pitch he saw from relief pitcher Will Johnston into right field with the bases loaded to give AU a 3-0 lead.

AU added two more in the eighth on an RBI single by Miller and an error by TAMU centerfielder Ray Alejo allowing Bryson Ware to score from third. AU added another in the ninth on a double by Ryan Bliss, who came around to score on a single by Rankin Woley.

Miller led AU at the plate going 4 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. He went 7 for 12 in the three games. Williams was 2 of 5 with two RBI.

“Tyler Miller keeps swinging the bat and had another good day swinging the bat,” Thompson said.

Senior Judd Ward missed the game after injuring his shoulder running into the left field wall in Saturday’s game against Baylor.

After losing to Oklahoma 4-3 and Baylor 12-6 to open the Round Rock Classic, Auburn heads home with a 6-2 record. AU will host Jacksonville State Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT, and then Xavier for a four-games series next weekend.

“We have much work to do," said Thompson. "This was a figure it out weekend. We’ll have to go back some of those adjustments and apply them moving forward. But I think it’s going to help us grow as a ball club by coming out to Round Rock this weekend.

"This was the best game we’ve played in this early, early season. It happened right here after two losses."