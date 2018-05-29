Three of the four Auburn players that requested NBA Draft assessments withdrew their names Tuesday and announced they would return to Auburn for the 2018-19 season. That trio includes center Austin Wiley, who participated in the NBA combine last week, along with point guard Jared Harper and shooting guard Bryce Brown.

“I have a chance to coach Austin Wiley," Pearl said with a smile Tuesday while attending the SEC Spring Meetings. "A year and a half after I got him, he’s a different man. He’s a different player. He’s a different specimen. He’s got a chance to be one of the most dominant big men in college basketball — and I’ve got him. Jared was the one I could least do without. He just wasn’t replaceable. The argument could be made that no player over the last couple of years has traveled further than Bryce Brown — as a shooter, as a defender, as a guy who makes plays."

The only attrition was guard Mustapha Heron, who plans to transfer to a school closer to his home in Connecticut. Heron apparently is planning to request special dispensation from the NCAA due to his mother's ailing health, which may allow him to play for another program next season.

"Going through the process, I think Mustapha realized that he was maybe going to be a late second-round pick and that probably the best thing for him to do is come back and work on his game," Pearl said. "Once he then made that decision, I think the opportunity to potentially get a hardship transfer and be eligible closer to home somewhere is what he really has in mind."

Wiley along with Danjel Purifoy had to sit out last season due to violations discovered in the investigation of the FBI probe into college basketball. Wiley was ruled eligible for this upcoming season while Purifoy will have to sit out 30 percent of the season, which should correspond to the first nine or 10 games.

Wiley joined the 2016-17 team in December and averaged 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game as a freshman. He averaged a double-double, 10.3 points and 10.9 rebounds, with the USA U19 team at the FIBA World Cup last summer.

Purifoy averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17.

Harper and Brown are both returning starters. Harper was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Brown was named first-team All-SEC after averaging 15.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He led the SEC with 107 made 3-pointers.