But that’s all on hold for college football programs after the NCAA extended the dead period until at least April 15 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. That means no face-to-face contact with recruits on or off campus.

AUBURN | The months of March and April are always a busy time on the recruiting calendar for coaches with a number of prospects on campus for unofficial visits and Junior Days. It’s also a busy time to send out offers and even start filling out the commitment list.

The only communication allowed is through the mail or through technology like texting, phone calls, Skype and various social media platforms. And that’s exactly what Auburn’s staff is doing with all athletic activities on hiatus.

“The technology piece is really good,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said during a teleconference Wednesday. “So each coach has, from home, their own laptop, can watch any video, there’s great communication. We have great leadership. Our coordinators, coach Travis Williams, our recruiting coordinator, they’re doing a great job of making sure we don’t get behind working from home in the communication that they have.

“Right now, we’ve got the ability to communicate with recruits, and I’m sure other staffs are doing that throughout the country, because most of the kids aren’t in school now anyway.”

In that respect, recruiting still rolls on. Auburn’s coaches are evaluating prospects based on their sophomore and junior film, they’re sending out offers and they’re contacting prospects across the country.

It’s not as easy to make a personal connection when you’re not face-to-face, but Auburn’s fortunate to have a coaching staff loaded with charismatic personalties.

“I actually get to talk about Auburn, a place that means so much to me, and had such an impact on my life,” running backs coach Carnell Williams said last summer. “So recruiting to me, whenever I'm recruiting is me selling Auburn. This place is incredible. It don't feel like recruiting to me. I can be myself, I can share my stories, my success, my failures.

“And you know, to me, it's just about gaining the recruits and their families, their trust. And then being a trustworthy, genuine person, I think to me that's all recruiting is about, being persistent, consistent and being trustworthy.”

The recruiting calendar calls for an evaluation period to begin April 15 and go through May 31. This time that assistant coaches go out on the road and visit prospects at their schools could also be put on hold if the pandemic continues.

Other important recruiting events that could be in jeopardy include Big Cat Weekend, which is usually at the end of May or early June, football camps, which are the first two weeks of June, and the War Eagle Picnic at the end of July.