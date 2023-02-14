Two of the biggest questions facing the league are whether to keep the East and West division format, which seems unlikely at this time, and whether to add a ninth game to the conference schedule.

AUBURN | With Oklahoma and Texas scheduled to join the SEC in 2024, there are big decisions that need to be finalized with little time left for debate.

The SEC is set to grow to 16 teams, which wouldn’t offer many opportunities for cross-division games if they stick with the status quo.

Divisions have been a part of the league since 1992, but the current 6-1-1 format means Auburn is playing Vanderbilt this fall for the first time in seven years.

“I'm a big supporter of a one-division format,” said Cohen. “The one division format allows you, if you choose to, to play everybody in the SEC over a two year period.

“The benefit is if one year or 10 years or 14 years, one division is much stronger than the other, then you're allowing everyone to compete for those two spots, not just one from each side or one from each pod. The other thing about it too, though, I think it's really interesting is in football, if you do a some type of pod situation, you're making it extremely geographic. So you have to play the schools that are specific to your geographic area.”

Cohen is more open when it comes to choosing a 6-3 or 7-1 format starting in 2024. A 6-3 schedule would mean adding an extra conference game and having three permanent opponents.

A 7-1 would mean only one permanent opponent, which would likely end the Tigers’ annual rivalry with Georgia.

“I really see a lot of benefits to both,” said Cohen. “No. 1, an eight-game schedule has produced incredible results in terms of championships in the SEC. I'm talking about national championships.

“Now, having said that, I do know that playing nine games offers us a unique opportunity to give our fans both the opportunity for a season ticket package that might be more valuable and a television package that might be more valuable too.”

It should make for some very important meetings in Destin this spring.

“The most important factor to all of this though, in my opinion, is not taking anything off the board to make sure that we consult with our media rights consultants and the league, and looking at the overall landscape of college football.

“There are a lot of leagues that play nine games. There are a lot of leagues that have divisions. But there aren't many leagues that have had the success that the Southeastern Conference has had in the sport of football.”