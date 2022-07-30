Big Cat offer 'dream come true'

It was a successful Big Cat Weekend for Eric Winters. The 2025 athlete from Enterprise, Ala., picked up an offer from Auburn before he left for home. It's his fifth offer and first from an SEC school. "It’s like a dream come true," Winters said. "I grew up an Auburn fan."

Eric Winters was offered by Auburn during Big Cat Weekend (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Winters played quarterback growing up, so it only made sense that Cam Newton was one of his favorite players that donned the orange and blue. Big Cat Weekend was an opportunity for him to get a better look at the program and the coaches within it. Associate head coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson were the one's he talked with the most and the ones who offered him. It's the bond between coaches and players that sticks out to Winters about Auburn.