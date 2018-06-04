“It was great. I loved it,” Wooden said. “We played Family Feud, had a scavenger hunt, ate a bunch of food and I did the pie-eating contest. Of course, I lost being the skinny kid.”

The defensive end from Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.) was one of 31 top recruits in Auburn on Saturday for the Tigers’ premiere recruiting event.

Wooden’s parents and younger brother joined him in Auburn. They arrived Saturday and stayed until Sunday. It was Wooden’s second overnight visit to Auburn – the first coming in April.



Wooden entered Big Cat already high on Auburn and continued to be after his exit.

“Auburn stands very high on my list,” Wooden said. “I really enjoy it here. I love the family atmosphere, the coaches. I’m like a second son to the coaches. I just love the place, the facilities, how the coaches interact with the players and how they have fun. It’s just a cool environment.”

Wooden lists Auburn and Clemson as his top two schools. A commitment to one of them could happen this summer.

“I’ll probably make my decision in August,” he said.

Wooden plans to return to Auburn before making his decision.

“I’ll definitely be back,” Wooden said.