Big Cat 'amazing' for No. 10 overall recruit
There's another side of Auburn to be seen during Big Cat Weekend.
It's a chance for recruits to get to know the coaching staff more in-depth outside of football. For someone like Jordan Carter, who's been to the Plains plenty of times, something like Big Cat is important.
"[Big Cat] was amazing," Carter said. "The atmosphere was great. Being able to hang out with the coaches and some of my friends from different schools, it was amazing."
He spent time with other elite prospects from Georgia like Tyler Atkinson, Bryce Perry-Wright, Tyriq Green, Zelus Hicks and Shamar Arnoux. While on campus, Carter also spent plenty of time with head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge.
"They’re great coaches," Carter said. "I’ve been four or five times, so we know each other very well."
What does he like about Aldridge?
"Coach Aldridge is an amazing coach, he develops players and gets them to the NFL," Carter said. "He’s also making sure every player is okay, making sure their family is alright as well."
Auburn is one of Carter's favorite early on, along with Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU. It's gonna stay like that, too.
"They’ve always been in my top (schools) and they’re gonna stay there,"