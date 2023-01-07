Mosiah Nasili-Kite can finally go home and rest. He's been in three different time zones over the last 48 hours as he's visited multiple campuses looking for his next home. The former Maryland defensive lineman found his next home at Auburn, announcing his commitment Saturday. Auburn beat out Tennessee and TCU for the 6-foot-2 grad transfer. "Ever since I touched down, everything has been impressive. The coaching staff, the new coaching staff, obviously this beautiful facility," Nasili-Kite said. "Just a feeling when I got here, it just felt like home. My family felt it, I felt it; it just made the decision that much easier."

Mosiah Nasili-Kite committed to Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

With one year of eligibility remaining, Nasili-Kite is looking to make an instant impact at Auburn. A plethora of staff members were key in recruiting him. Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and director or player development Jorrell Bostrom all played a role. "It was a great recruiting pitch by them, honestly," Nasili-Kite said. "They know I have a little girl on the way, so that just hit the soft spot for me. I know that family is a big thing over here. Coach Freeze is bringing everybody from his old staff and even former players, so I know that what he’s saying is the real deal." One staff member that Freeze brought over from Liberty is the defensive line coach Garrett. Auburn's need for defensive lineman was attractive for Nasili-Kite and Garrett sealed the deal. "That’s a coach right there that I know he knows what he’s talking about and I want to be coached by," Nasili-Kite said.