Big 10 transfer DL commits to Tigers
Mosiah Nasili-Kite can finally go home and rest.
He's been in three different time zones over the last 48 hours as he's visited multiple campuses looking for his next home. The former Maryland defensive lineman found his next home at Auburn, announcing his commitment Saturday.
Auburn beat out Tennessee and TCU for the 6-foot-2 grad transfer.
"Ever since I touched down, everything has been impressive. The coaching staff, the new coaching staff, obviously this beautiful facility," Nasili-Kite said. "Just a feeling when I got here, it just felt like home. My family felt it, I felt it; it just made the decision that much easier."
With one year of eligibility remaining, Nasili-Kite is looking to make an instant impact at Auburn. A plethora of staff members were key in recruiting him. Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and director or player development Jorrell Bostrom all played a role.
"It was a great recruiting pitch by them, honestly," Nasili-Kite said. "They know I have a little girl on the way, so that just hit the soft spot for me. I know that family is a big thing over here. Coach Freeze is bringing everybody from his old staff and even former players, so I know that what he’s saying is the real deal."
One staff member that Freeze brought over from Liberty is the defensive line coach Garrett. Auburn's need for defensive lineman was attractive for Nasili-Kite and Garrett sealed the deal.
"That’s a coach right there that I know he knows what he’s talking about and I want to be coached by," Nasili-Kite said.
Nasili-Kite has played in the Big 10. He knows what that's like. Now, he's ready for a new challenge — the SEC.
"This visit just confirmed that I want to play against the best competition," Nasili-Kite said. "I’ve played in the Big 10, we’re known as the best conference but everybody in the world knows that SEC runs college football. I’m excited to play against the best."
He had a visit to Tennessee planned, but now that he's committed to Auburn, that's been scratched from the calendar. He'll return home and await the birth of his daughter before heading back to Auburn to begin the spring semester.