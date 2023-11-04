The Tigers had Vanderbilt in a straight jacket on third downs as the Commodores did not convert a third down until the third quarter and overall was just 2-of-14.

"Our coaches just say, 'Survive the script.' That's what we know," said defensive back D.J. James. "Every coach, every offensive coordinator, they've got a script for the first 10 plays. They think they'll get the defense they're going against. Once we get through the script, we've pretty much got what we're doing. And we'll just adjust on the sideline."

Auburn's mentality was simple: get through the first drive and figure out the offense on the ensuing drives.

On the first drive of the game Vanderbilt went 40 yards in nine plays and ultimately missed a field goal. After that drive, Auburn allowed just 53 yards the rest of the first half.

Nashville | Auburn's defense bent a bit, especially in the second half, but it never broke as it allowed just eight points all game en route to a 31-15 win over Vanderbilt.

"That’s us. That’s literally what we do," said defensive back Jaylin Simpson. "That’s what we about. I really wish we could just do it all the time, every time because that’s really what we can do every possession that we’re out there. But there’s always stuff for us to clean up. But that’s… nine straight? That is elite. That’s elite."

The Auburn defense did bend a bit as it allowed a 44 yard touchdown drive in four plays.

The following drive, Vanderbilt went 79 yards in 16 plays taking up nine minutes of clock. The Commodores did not score on that drive.

"I tell you, Marcus Harris and Keionte and those guys, they take it – it’s personal to them that they play well and that they hold each other to that standard," said head coach Hugh Freeze. "Coming off, I looked at Marcus after that one drive where I thought we were kind of sloppier. He said, ‘That won’t happen again. We’re fixing to get it fixed.’ They bowed their neck.”

Vanderbilt receiver Will Sheppard entered the game with 591 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. He had his moments, but Auburn mostly held him in check as he caught just four passes for 44 yards.

"Going into the week, we knew he was their go-to guy," James said. "So we just stunted him real hard, stunted his routes and his tendencies and stuff like that. Then we went into the game with a game plan on him. We had to execute, and I feel like we did."

Overall, it was a lights out game for Auburn's defense, especially its defensive line as it totaled five sacks and nine tackles for loss. Now, they're looking to keep building on their performances.

"We talk about it before the game, how we ain’t played our best game," Simpson said. "And we still didn’t play our best game. But we played one of our best games tonight and I’m just proud of everybody… D-Linemen, a lot of people who have been wanting to make big plays stepped up and made some big plays today so that was good to see."