Bellantoni: Hall 'all in' for Auburn

Whether getting to the quarterback or beating a blocker one-on-one, Derick Hall usually gets what he wants. That was the case when it came for Bryan Harsin to find a replacement for his position coach Bert Watts. Hall made it clear that he wanted Roc Bellantoni to be the new guy, and his wishes came true.

Don't sell yourself short. Bellantoni, who served as a defensive analyst last season for the Tigers, has plenty of experience coaching some talented players in previous stops at Buffalo, Florida Atlantic, Washington State, and Utah State. He quickly formed a connection with the EDGE rusher since joining Harsin's staff in June.

"He and I have had a great relationship since the day I walked on campus," Bellantoni said. "I went into the EDGE room to help those guys out. I sat next to him in the meeting room, give him little pointers here and there on things I saw. And our relationship has grown every day since then."

Hall is coming off a breakout junior season for the Tigers, recording 54 total tackles (34 solo) with 12.5 tackles for a loss and nine sacks while forcing two fumbles. Now a senior and one of the leaders of the defense and the entire team, he's looking to help Auburn to a successful season in 2022.

"Love the kid, man," Bellantoni said. "He's awesome. Everything he does, he's all in for this football team and all to be a better player. And I just really appreciate him and his attitude."