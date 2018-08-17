Puckett couldn't be happier about his decision and the new Tiger was excited to reveal the news.

The Rivals250 athlete out of Griffin (Ga.) Spalding actually told the Auburn coaching staff of his decision over a month ago. He personally knew he was going to be a Tiger longer than that.

Zion Puckett announced his commitment Friday, the day his senior season kicks off. That has been his plan all along, but his mind was made up well before today.

"I have known I was going to Auburn for a while," said Puckett. "I told coach Gus Malzahn and coach Marcus Woodson in July that I was a Tiger. I knew Auburn was where I wanted to go, so I went ahead and pushed the buttons to let them know. There was no reason to wait.

"When I told them, they were excited. The Auburn staff had been telling me for a long time that I was one of their top recruits on the list. They love me as an athlete, so they wanted me bad. They feel I can really fit in and help them a lot on either side of the ball.

"As soon as I hung up the phone, I felt different. I felt relieved. It has been hard to keep the news to myself, but I wanted to announce it at a special time. I am able to focus on my team and family and have a great senior year.

"I have had Auburn on top since the spring, so I feel great about my decision. The coaches and the overall community is what makes Auburn right for me. Down deep, I have known for a while. I love their engineering program too. They just have everything I need.

"Coach Woodson have developed a strong relationship. We have been talking almost every day since he got the job. When Auburn hired him, we got close. We have gotten to know each other. Our relationship has gotten personal and he feels like an Uncle to me. I trust him.

"I am an athlete on their board, but I have chosen to play cornerback at Auburn. I feel that position can take me a long way. They want to use me some on offense too. I just think I can go farther at defensive back.

"I can really control the offense at defensive back. I can cover really good, I am a physical player and I have great hands for a defensive back. I think I can tackle good too. I started playing offense in football, but when I got to high school, I have played safety too. I feel I can be very good at defensive back at Auburn.

"Georgia has great talent and Auburn is getting a lot of top players from the state this year. Not all players here are UGA guys, so Auburn is coming in and taking some of the best away.

"I feel at home at Auburn. I did not tell many people, but my mind was really made up a long time ago. Everything feels right there. It is just that feel I have there. I have not felt that way anywhere else.

"Early on, I liked Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State and a few schools, but Auburn has been my top school longer than most know. It is exciting to be able to tell everyone about my decision. I couldn't be happier.

"I am fully committed to Auburn. I could take one or two visits to other schools, but I would say those are unlikely right now. I know where I am going."