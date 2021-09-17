Behind Enemy Bylines: Q&A with a Penn State reporter

NB : I think the most impressive thing about Penn State to this point has been its ability to win in a variety of ways. The defense has demonstrated that it can be stout against both Wisconsin and Ball State, and while the offense has shown some issues with stalling, particularly in the first half in Madison and just intermittently against Ball State, it has also shown its ability to have answers for whatever a defense is giving it. That notion of variety is a powerful tool, to be prepared to answer whatever opponents are doing and feel confident in it.

CC: Penn State's up to No. 10 in the AP Poll now after a strong start to the season, what has impressed you about this team and what do you think they need to work on still?

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, our Christian Clemente chatted with Nate Bauer of BlueWhiteIllustrated .Dive in for his assessment of Saturday's showdown and how he sees things shaking out in Happy Valley.

CC: Offensively where does this Penn State team excel? What do you think they'll look to do on that side of the ball on Saturday?

NB: I’m not sure that it knows exactly, yet. I think that the absolute best-case in Penn State’s mind every game is to go out and consistently position itself in second-and-short and then fire off a 50-yard touchdown pass deep down the field. Now, whether or not they’re capable of doing that is largely dependent on the offensive line’s ability to protect Sean Clifford and his ability to hit his receiver down the field, but in Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, I think Penn State has the targets to do it. The running game is a huge part of that equation, though, as Noah Cain, Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford all offer different abilities and styles both carrying the ball and catching out of the backfield. It’s really just dependent on what Auburn wants to take away most, with my best guess being to confuse and frustrate Clifford as the Tigers’ best approach.

CC: On the other side of the ball how does Penn State stack up? What's the strongest part of the defense and where are they weak?

NB: This is a solid defense. I think that there are probably still some questions along the line as Wisconsin had some success running between the tackles, but Arnold Ebiketie has proven himself as a real asset at end and P.J. Mustipher is a solid anchor to have at nose. The linebackers have a nice mix of making plays between Curtis Jacobs and Brandon Smith, with Ellis Brooks as kind of that steadying presence in the middle. And on the back end, Jaquan Brisker is a preseason All-American safety that has played like it in his bonus year of football this season, thanks to the NCAA’s extra eligibility COVID rule.

CC: Who are some X-Factors on both sides of the ball that could turn the tide in Penn State's favor?

NB: I really think that Sean Clifford is the guy that will dictate how Penn State does in this game more than anyone else. And yes, that’s a pretty easy call to make and maybe a copout from an ‘X factor” perspective, but the fifth-year quarterback has had wildly divergent performances through the course of his career and I’m not sure anyone really knows what to expect in this one. Will he be the game manager, calm and collected the way that he was at Wisconsin? Or will any of the elements of an erratic, poor decision-maker come back into play that dominated the end of his 2019 season or through the first half of 2020? Under the lights with the pressure beginning to mount on Penn State as it has started to experience some success this season, it’s just the major question that will likely dictate the outcome of this game.

CC: Game Prediction? Who wins and why?

NB: You could throw out about 100 different scenarios of the outcome of this game and I could be convinced to take any of them, with either side winning. Having shown an ability to win in different styles, the Nittany Lions are poised to again put the pieces together offensively while remaining stout defensively. But Auburn, with its two blowout wins against Akron and Alabama State, is just much more of a mystery to me. Here’s guessing the Tigers’ offense will be the best Penn State has faced and the defense, though strong, will loosen slightly on both sides in this game to give the crowd a little more of a shootout feel than I think most are expecting. Penn State wins on a late field goal with the homefield backing.

Penn State 31 - Auburn 28