Behind Enemy Bylines: Q&A with a Georgia reporter

AD: It starts with the front seven. The defensive interior of nose guard Jordan Davis, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt are comparable to what Auburn had with Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. Not only are the guys I mentioned huge (Davis is 6-5, 335), but they can run. That's where it starts, but there's defensive end Travon Walker, outside backers Nolan Smith and Adam Anderson, inside backers Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker. Not only are they physical, but they're extremely fast and can run sideline to sideline. It's a bunch of athletes, and I daresay every one of those guys I mentioned will be playing on Sunday. They've also got great depth. They'll rotate 8, 9, 10 defensive linemen throughout the game, and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has done a great scheming for them to be successful.

Ahead of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, our Christian Clemente chatted with Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com . Dive in for his assessment of the Tigers-Bulldogs matchup and how he sees the action shaking out Saturday in Jordan-Hare.

CC: Do you think there are any weak spots in the Georgia defense that Auburn can attack?

AD: Going into the year there were questions about the secondary. There's not as much depth in the defensive backfield as there is at the other spots, but so far those guys have held their own.

Derion Kendrick has come over from Clemson and held down with right corner back, with redshirt freshman and former five-star Kelee Ringo the left. At safety, Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith are veteran, experienced players, while Star Latavious Brini has been solid. That said, there have been times opposing teams have been able to find some seams. South Carolina had some success and hit some long passes, as did Clemson in the opener. Georgia's secondary is helped a lot by the fact the defensive front gets such great pressure on the opposing quarterback, so for Bo Nix, getting some extra time to throw could certainly help his cause.

CC: Offensively, how is Georgia going to look to play Saturday?

AD: Although I'm told JT Daniels is feeling much better, I do expect Stetson Bennett to get the start. There's a misnomer (even among our subscribers) that Stetson can't throw the ball downfield, despite the fact he threw for five touchdowns against UAB, and last year completed 17 of 24 for 240 yards against Auburn. Last week, Arkansas went with a three-man front, daring Georgia to run, and that's just what the Bulldogs did. They didn't have to throw, and Bennett only attempted 11 passes.

Auburn will not be playing that way, however, so I'll think you'll see offensive coordinator Todd Monken mix it up with the play calling as much as possible. I think the tight ends could play a key role for Georgia. Freshman Brock Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 18 receptions and has scored five touchdowns. But keep an eye on sophomore tight end Darnell Washington. At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Washington played his first game of the year last week following preseason foot surgery. He's seemingly 100 percent now. He can run. Darnell did play extensively last week as run blocker, but I'm not going to be surprised to see him integrated into the passing game this week. He can be a mismatch, and I'm sure that's something Monken would love to take advantage of.

CC: Who are some X-Factors that can swing the game Georgia's way on Saturday?

AD: Georgia is an experienced team, it's mature, and so far, they've not let their success go their respective heads. They realize the challenge Auburn presents. They know it's going to be loud and all that. At the same time, this is a team that likes challenges. The first week weeks, the storyline was "Georgia hasn't played anybody." Granted, the early schedule was not tough. Clemson is not who we thought they were. Last week, the talk was about great Arkansas was and the team used that as their motivation to play another great game and silence some of their detractors. This week, all the talk has been about this first true road game under normal capacity since 2019. How will the Bulldogs play on the road is now the question. That's the motivation for this week. Georgia has done a very good job thus far of not buying into the hype. Kirby Smart tells them every week "you haven't played anybody" yet and that's helped to keep the team focused, which they will need to be Saturday afternoon.

CC: Game prediction? Who wins and why?

AD: Georgia's defense is legit. Been covering this team for 25 years, and yes, this so far looks like the best defense I've seen the Bulldogs have. Are they infallable? No. Is Bo Nix-especially with his mobility-incapable of creating big plays? After watching what I did in Baton Rouge last week, he's got to be considered a threat. To me, whatever chance Auburn has of winning is going to rest entirely on his shoulders (and legs). I've yet to see anyone this year line up and run at Georgia with any success. Auburn's got some great backs. But after seeing what I have, that's one I'm going to have to witness for myself to believe it. I don't see the Tigers lining up and running on Georgia consistently to have an effect. The key for Bo, is how consistent can he be? Can he bide enough time against this defense to make some plays downfield? If he can, the crowd stays into it, games get to the fourth quarter and its close? Who knows. All that said, Georgia's defense is at another level right now, and ultimately, I just think that's going to be the difference in the game. I think Georgia wins. Covering the 15-point spread may prove difficult, but I'll say the Bulldogs come out on top by a couple of touchdowns.