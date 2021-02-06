AuburnSports - Beaten at the buzzer

The Tigers trailed by five after a pair of free throws by Shuler with 39 seconds left, but Sharife Cooper made two free throws of his own and then converted a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left after a steal by Jaylin Williams, missed 3 by JT Thor and offensive rebound by Williams.

Shuler knocked down a contested jumper from the top of the key with 0.2 seconds remaining to lift Ole Miss to an 86-84 win over Auburn in overtime.

“He’s a veteran player,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl of Shuler. “The zone had been good for us. Again, when they ran that middle guard screen, we asked our guard to switch out, they didn’t, they switched flat, which then let Shuler get to his spot. It’s just simple things like that.

“What I look at is what we could have done better or differently, and a lot of it was stuff that we talked about doing but didn’t do.”

Auburn’s third consecutive loss drops the Tigers to 10-10 overall and 4-7 in the SEC.

Auburn led by as many as 14 points in the second half but the Rebels fought back behind eight offensive rebounds, a 22-10 advantage on points in the paint and eight points off eight AU turnovers after the break.

The Tigers led by five with two minutes left in regulation, but Shuler hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 left and Romello White converted an offensive rebound into a layup with a minute left.

“Five point lead at the end of regulation, timeout, Steven Pearl drew up both plays they’re going to run. Drew them both up. Here they are,” Pearl said. “Shuler set a back screen, we didn’t stay sticky, he comes off of it and knocks down a 3 ball. Then they ran something else where they cleared us out and drove us downhill right with the right hand.

“Can’t guard, can’t win.”

Five AU players finished in double figures including Cooper, who had the third double-double of his career with 15 points and 14 assists. He added one rebounds and three steals, but tied his career-high with six turnovers. He didn’t score for the final 34 minutes of the game until scoring six of AU’s 12 points in overtime.

Williams, Devan Cambridge and Allen Flanigan had 16 points apiece, and Dylan Cardwell 10.

Shuler finished with 26 points while White had 30 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and one steal. Ole Miss scored 44 points in the paint.

“Romello was a monster in there,” Pearl said. “Our strategy was to front the post, make them lob it over the top, but our bigs just wouldn’t do it, couldn’t do it. I probably could have doubled a little bit more but I was just disappointed we couldn’t keep them out of there and make them lob it over the top.”

Auburn plays at Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.