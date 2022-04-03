Bats quiet in series finale

Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower bullied Auburn with her drop-ball changeup Sunday, baffling some hitters and frustrating several others en route to a straightforward 3-0 win.

The victory clinched a series win for the Gators and leaves the Tigers facing their first losing streak of the season.

Auburn coach Mickey Dean spent the day tinkering with his lineup in search of more punch at the plate. Most notably, he moved Carlee McCondichie into the No. 2 spot and dispatched slumping slugger Jessie Blaine to the bench after one at-bat.

The results were nil. Auburn finished with three hits — all singles — and drew only two walks. The team's best scoring chance came in the third inning when Makayla Packer and McCondichie notched back-to-back singles with one out. However, the threat was scuttled after Nelia Peralta popped out and Lindsey Garcia grounded out to third base.

Florida scored a run in the fifth inning to take the lead and scored two more runs an inning later. Auburn's lose baserunner during the final two innings reached on an error.

Both pitchers went the distance. Penta (18-3) threw 120 pitches Sunday after a 109-pitch outing during the Tigers' Friday win.

Auburn (29-5, 7-5) plays at Arkansas next weekend.