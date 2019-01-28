AUBURN | Butch Thompson has brought success back to Auburn’s baseball program and now the fourth-year head coach is bringing more revenue.

Coming off its first back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances in 15 years, its first Super Regional appearance in 19 years and its first-ever win in a Super Regional, No. 17 Auburn has sold over 2,000 season tickets for the first time in program history.



“It was a goal from the time we got here to sell 2,000 season tickets,” Thompson said. “Our fans have just gotten behind our guys, they’ve seen the growth and they’ve been a part of it. More is to come and we’re going to give them our best.



“From being the last team not to qualify to Omaha to knocking that door down, our vision is to win a national championship. Auburn is a special place and anything less than that goal is unacceptable.”