Baseball sells record number of season tickets
AUBURN | Butch Thompson has brought success back to Auburn’s baseball program and now the fourth-year head coach is bringing more revenue.
Coming off its first back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances in 15 years, its first Super Regional appearance in 19 years and its first-ever win in a Super Regional, No. 17 Auburn has sold over 2,000 season tickets for the first time in program history.
“It was a goal from the time we got here to sell 2,000 season tickets,” Thompson said. “Our fans have just gotten behind our guys, they’ve seen the growth and they’ve been a part of it. More is to come and we’re going to give them our best.
“From being the last team not to qualify to Omaha to knocking that door down, our vision is to win a national championship. Auburn is a special place and anything less than that goal is unacceptable.”
With 18 days until the season-opener, the Tigers have sold 2,119 season tickets, nearly 500 more than Thompson’s first season at Auburn. There are still a very limited number of season tickets available along with single-game tickets.
“Thank you doesn’t say enough because this is people puling out of their pocket and coming out here with the weather in early February and just taking notice of what we’re doing and growing with us. So I thank our fans for doing that,” Thompson said.
Auburn, which began preseason practice Friday, opens the season at Plainsman Park Feb. 15-17 against Georgia Southern. Tickets can be ordered on-line at AuburnTigers.com or by calling 855-282-2010.
“We’ve got some exciting things ahead for our students as well,” Thompson said. “Hopefully we’ll get to some good early weather here. It should be an exciting season at Plainsman Park to come out and enjoy Auburn baseball.”
|YEAR
|SEASON TICKETS
|
2016
|
1,638
|
2017
|
1,645
|
2018
|
1,991
|
2019
|
2,119