Auburn still has to find two weekend starters behind Joseph Gonzalez, a midweek starter and define important roles in the bullpen including a closer and set-up man.

AUBURN | With nine days until the season-opener, Butch Thompson has a pretty good idea what his lineup will look like.

“We will use a ton of pitchers early,” said Thompson, who will begin his eighth year as AU’s head coach. “More than we’ve used the last couple of years because I don’t think anything’s set.

“We’re much closer positionally than we are pitching-wise of telling you how we’re going to line up.”

Sophomore Chase Allsup, is converting from a reliever and competing for the No. 2 starting role while two true freshmen, Zach Crotchfelt and Drew Nelson, could fill out the last two spots in the starting rotation.

“We’re so excited about Nelson and Crotchfelt, the two freshman left-handers,” said Thompson. “Could one win the Sunday spot and the other win the Tuesday spot?”

The backend of the bullpen could include Chase Isbell, Tanner Bauman, Will Cannon or Tommy Vail with Tommy Sheehan, John Armstrong and several others potentially filling middle reliever roles.

“Sheehan threw really good Saturday — no three-ball counts, got through three innings. That was a big step,” said Thompson. “Will Cannon has probably possessed the best fastball we’ve had so far. We’re really excited about Will. We just don’t know if he’s at the frontend or the backend.”

Auburn hosts Indiana Feb. 17-19 at Plainsman Park.

INFIELD BATTLES: The outfield starters are expected to be Kent State transfer Justin Kirby in left, graduate Kason Howell in center and senior Bobby Peirce in right. Josh Hall, Mike Bello and Chris Stanfield give the Tigers plenty of depth.

Junior Cole Foster is expected to start at shortstop, Kansas transfer Cooper McMurray at first, senior Nate LaRue at catcher and freshman Ike Irish at DH. Second and third base remain a battle.

Junior college transfer Caden Green and sophomore Brody Moss are competing at second and freshman Gavin Miller and senior Bryson Ware at third. Brody Wortham could be defensive replacement at first and Cam Hill can play first or DH.

“We’re still bunched up. We haven’t been out there enough,” said Thompson. “It’s time for some separation. There’s a lot of guys that are good enough to play in this league regardless of age, but we’ve only got nine spots out there.”

BACK ON THE MOUND: After not throwing the first weekend of preseason practice for precautionary reasons, Gonzalez is expected to return for Friday’s scrimmage. Auburn’s ace is on track to start opening day.

“He’s healthy,” said Thompson. “We threw him a bullpen Friday, he’ll throw Tuesday and he’ll get out there Friday for a couple of inning to start this spring.

“We’re trying this second round to get the starters to three innings so he’s not too far behind.”

AN END TO CHAOS: This week’s practices and intrasquad games will be more focused on the position battles and the upcoming season after going through what Thompson called a week of chaos.

“We played a lot of three-inning games, doing a lot of ninth-inning situations, all the emergency things like if two guys got hurt, where would somebody play? So it’s been heavy to play in your secondary position,” explained Thompson. “So we called this past week chaos. This week we’re getting down to, ‘Alright coaches, this is what we think our best lineup is.’ Going into the final week of prep we’ve got to start lining this thing up on how we want to start.”