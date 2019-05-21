SCHEDULE : No. 8 seed Auburn vs. No. 9 seed Tennessee Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Winner plays No. 1 seed Vanderbilt at 4:30 p.m. CT Wednesday on SEC Network.

AUBURN | Auburn was 2-2 last week wrapping up the regular season with a win over North Alabama and taking 1 of 3 at No. 20 LSU. Auburn begins the SEC Tournament this week against No. 21 Tennessee.

NOTES:

** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .263 batting average (10th), 39 home runs (13th), 320 runs scored (10th), 59 stolen bases (8th), 4.46 ERA (10th), 484 strikeouts (10th), 222 walks allowed (12th), .973 fielding percentage (8th).

** The Tigers finished 6th in the SEC West, two games behind Ole Miss (16-14) in fifth and six games behind Mississippi State (20-10) and Arkansas (20-10) in first.

** Auburn finished the regular season 37-19 overall and 15-15 in the SEC last year.

** Auburn batted .143 in the LSU series with just two hitters at .200 or better: Steven Williams (.200) and Ryan Bliss (.250). Edouard Julien and Kason Howell were a combined 0-for-19.

** Matt Scheffler had just two hits but one was was a two-run home run in the ninth to tie game three 4-4. Will Holland also had two hits including an RBI double in the 11th to lift AU to a 5-4 win in game three.

** AU had a 4.67 ERA against LSU. Elliott Anderson gave up five runs, four earned, in 3.2 innings of the Thursday night start. Tanner Burns, Cody Greenhill and Brooks Fuller held LSU to four runs, three earned, in 11 innings of Saturday’s win.

** Anderson (5-2, 4.31) will get the start against Tennessee. He’ll face UT ace Garrett Stallings (8-3, 3.12), who threw 103 pitches in 9.0 innings of a 13-4 win over Ole Miss Thursday.

** Burns is doubtful to pitch during the SECT after leaving Saturday’s game with a sore shoulder. Jack Owen won’t be available until Thursday at the earliest after throwing 97 pitches in 7.0 innings of a 5-1 loss to LSU Friday. Cody Greenhill also won’t be available until later in the week after throwing 90 pitches in 5.1 innings Saturday.

** Auburn swept Tennessee at Plainsman Park to open conference play March 15-17. AU won 2-0 Friday behind a strong performance by Burns and Greenhill, 5-2 Saturday behind Owen, Brooks Fuller and Anderson, and 5-3 Sunday scoring three in the eighth including a two-RBI single by Julien.