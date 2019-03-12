AUBURN | Auburn is on a nine-game winning streak heading into this week with a trip to Mobile on Tuesday and the opening conference series coming up this weekend.

RECORD: 14-2



RANKINGS: Perfect Game (15), Baseball America (17), USA Today Coaches (17), D1Baseball (18), NCAA RPI (28).



SCHEDULE: at South Alabama Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CT on JagNationTV; Tennessee Friday, 6 p.m. SECN+, Saturday, 6 p.m. SECN and Sunday, 1 p.m. SECN+.



NOTES:



** A look at how Auburn ranks in the SEC: .280 batting average (11th), 14 home runs (tied 11th), 24 stolen bases (7th), 2.15 ERA (5th), 163 strikeouts (9th), .972 fielding percentage (10th).



** In five games last week, Auburn pitchers combined to go 5-0 with a 1.60 ERA, 47 strikeouts and 10 walks in 45.0 innings. Opponents batted just .193.



** Auburn’s three-straight shutouts — UT Martin Wednesday, and UTSA Friday and Saturday — were the first in program history. AU also have five shutouts in the last eight games.



** Jack Owen was named SEC Pitcher of the Week after throwing a complete-game shutout against UTSA Saturday. The sophomore left-hander allowed four hits, struck out seven and didn’t issue a walk on just 98 pitches. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in 25.0 innings, which is second-best in program history to start the season behind John Powell’s 27.1 innings in 1994.



** Last week’s SEC Pitcher of the Week, Tanner Burns, struck out 10, walked one and didn’t allow a run in 7.0 innings against UTSA. He’s 3-0 on the season with a 0.67 ERA. His 39 strikeouts are second-best in the SEC.



** In two appearances last week, Carson Skipper earned a save against UT Martin and a win in a start against UTSA. The freshman left-hander is tied for the team-lead with three wins and two saves.



** Auburn batted .293 last week with four home runs and 36 runs scored. AU struck out 32 times, drew 22 walks and was 8 of 8 on stolen basses.



** Catcher Matt Scheffler batted .700 in four games with a home run, five runs scored and two RBI. The junior college transfer is now hitting .311 on the season. Conor Davis hit .364 and Will Holland .350.



** Auburn made a massive rise in the NCAA RPI last week going from No. 28 to 84. The Tigers are up to No. 21 in the Warren Nolan RPI.



** The pitching matchup for Tuesday night’s game at South Alabama: Auburn freshman left-hander Garrett Wade (2-0, 0.00) vs. USA senior right-hander Jared Proctor (0-1, 4.50). USA holds a 28-9 series edge in Mobile but Auburn won 7-6 last season, the first road win over the Jags since 2007.



** Auburn started last season 15-0, and with a win over USA the Tigers would start back-to-back seasons 15-2 or better for the first time in program history.

