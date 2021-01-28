AuburnSports - Baseball moves into new development facility

“It's just going to be a huge jump from where we've been doing in those two tunnels right behind the first base dugout,” said Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson.

Auburn moved into a new 10,000-square foot player development center this month, which includes indoor batting cages and workout and evaluation areas.

AUBURN | The days of taking batting practice in the dark, cramped underbelly of Plainsman Park is over.

The new, one-story facility was built just outside the right field wall, and with the intention of adding a second story when AU is ready for phase two of the project.

It can be modified to run four, three, two or one large batting cage at a time with the fourth cage fitted with overhead cameras and technologies to help analyze swings. Going to one full cage allows pitchers to throw to batters.

The facility also has room for fielding ground balls and throwing bullpens. It’s an upgrade that’s part of Thompson’s plan to put the Tigers’ baseball program at the forefront of player development, and will be a benefit to recruiting.

“I think it will give us a little energy, just a little pick-me-up heading into the season, having a beautiful place like that that and that so many people that love Auburn baseball, 64 families to be exact, have chipped in to make this possible for our program,” Thompson said.

“We convey that message to our players. They'll have great appreciation, but thank you all those people that contributed to be part of it because this is another great step and our players deserve a facility like this that becomes in-line and competitive with our peers.”

Auburn begins full-squad practices Friday. The 2021 season opener is Feb.19 against Presbyterian.