AuburnSports - Baseball is back at Plainsman Park

AUBURN | The first shock came with the NBA suspending its season. The dominos quickly fell and hours later most sports were cancelled or suspended. Auburn baseball went from preparing to host Texas A&M for the start of SEC play to having the rest of its 2020 season cancelled. Eleven months later, baseball is finally back at Plainsman Park.

Ward provides a powerful bat and one of the SEC's best outfield arms. (Shanna Lockwood/Auburn athletics)

“Is this really happening? Are we really playing a game tomorrow,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson during Thursday’s Zoom press conference. “This is amazing to get to this point, to start feeling those feelings you get when you head into a real game. We’re excited to get back after it.” The 17th-ranked Tigers will field an experienced squad as it opens the 2021 season against Presbyterian. The starting lineup should include at least seven juniors, seniors and graduates, and senior right-hander Cody Greenhill will get the opening day start. “Judd Ward is the identity of our team by the way he just plays hard every day,” said Thompson of the senior left fielder. “I just point at Judd, ‘Play like that.’ If everybody will do that, we’ll be OK.”

Pitching Matchups Auburn Presbyterian FRI Sr. RH Cody Greenhill (0-0, 0.00) Sr. RH Eric Miles (1-1, 4.15) SAT Jr. RH Richard Fitts (1-0, 2.77) Fr. LH Charlie McDaniel SUN So. RH Mason Barnett (0-0, 3.52) Fr. RH Duncan Howard