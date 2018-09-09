Barrett excelling at new position
AUBURN | It’s taken some time but Devan Barrett may have finally found his home on the football field.
Barrett began his Auburn career last fall as a running back, switched to wide receiver in the spring and then made the move to cornerback right before the start of his sophomore season.
“He’s been there three weeks,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “We told him the first week, ‘Devan, if you make this move we don’t have magic dust so it’s not going to happen before we get to Washington.’ If that works real good we’ll go sprinkle it on everybody. We told him, ‘Work to this point and we’ll get you ready in certain packages.’
“He’s got a good skill set, he’s a strong guy, he’s a tough guy, very resilient. We feel like he’s got a skill set to help us.”
Barrett was limited to special teams in an opening win over the Huskies, but got a number of snaps on defense and special teams Saturday night in a 63-9 win over Alabama State.
He tallied one tackle on defense and also returned a blocked punt by Jordyn Peters 10 yards for a touchdown. It was his second career score after catching a touchdown pass at Arkansas last season.
“I think he’s locked in over there (at cornerback) right now and I think he did some good things out there,” Malzahn said. “There’s nothing like experience for him out there too.”
Barrett was paired up at cornerback with true freshman Roger McCreary for a good portion of the second half of the ASU game.
“Devan and Roger both, they played really good technique for the most part,” Steele said. “They won at the line of scrimmage, a pretty high percentage with their technique, which was good to see because usually when you get out there for the first time in front of a crowd you forget everything you practiced. You get a giant eraser in your head. And so, they applied good technique.”
Barrett has also impressed Auburn’s veteran defensive backs.
“He’s had a lot of growth since he came over,” junior safety Daniel Thomas said. “He’s been proving it. He’s come a long way.”