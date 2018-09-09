AUBURN | It’s taken some time but Devan Barrett may have finally found his home on the football field.

Barrett began his Auburn career last fall as a running back, switched to wide receiver in the spring and then made the move to cornerback right before the start of his sophomore season.

“He’s been there three weeks,” defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said. “We told him the first week, ‘Devan, if you make this move we don’t have magic dust so it’s not going to happen before we get to Washington.’ If that works real good we’ll go sprinkle it on everybody. We told him, ‘Work to this point and we’ll get you ready in certain packages.’

“He’s got a good skill set, he’s a strong guy, he’s a tough guy, very resilient. We feel like he’s got a skill set to help us.”