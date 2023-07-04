Barber commits to Auburn
The momentum continues to roll for Auburn.
Following the end of June where the Tigers picked up three commitments, they've added another one to begin July. This time it's Clay Chalkville linebacker D'Angelo "DJ" Barber, who announced his commitment to Auburn Tuesday.
"I chose Auburn because of the genuine family morals and values and the home feeling that I got every single time I went down there," Barber said.
Auburn won out over schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.
The 6-foot-1 linebacker was last on campus for the Tigers' 7-on-7 competition in June, where he spent plenty of time with head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff. His relationship with the staff played a significant role in his decision, as does the vision they have for Auburn.
"I also chose them because of the coaching staff," Barber said. "Just wanting to be a part of the change that's coming for the better for Auburn."
Barber made his first trip to Auburn since the new staff took over in late January, for the Tigers' Junior Day. He found himself back on campus in March for a spring practice, which at that point in time, Barber felt like Auburn was pushing the hardest for him.
Weekly conversations with Freeze built up their relationship and following the 7-on-7 competition last month, put Auburn in front.
Despite official visits to Georgia Tech and Arkansas, neither school could top the Tigers and Auburn won out for the four-star linebacker.
Barber is the ninth commit and the fifth defensive player of the Tigers' 2024 class
He joins quarterback Walker White, running back J'Marion Burnette, wide receiver Bryce Cain, tight end Martavious Collins, linebacker Joseph Phillips and defensive backs A'Mon Lane, Jayden Lewis and Kensley Faustin.
"I wanna rewrite history and get Auburn back to that national championship caliber team that they used to be years ago," Barber said.