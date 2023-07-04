The momentum continues to roll for Auburn. Following the end of June where the Tigers picked up three commitments, they've added another one to begin July. This time it's Clay Chalkville linebacker D'Angelo "DJ" Barber, who announced his commitment to Auburn Tuesday. "I chose Auburn because of the genuine family morals and values and the home feeling that I got every single time I went down there," Barber said. Auburn won out over schools like Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

D'Angelo "DJ" Barber has committed to Auburn. (Rivals.com)