Caleb Odom had not been to an Auburn game in two years. His first one back was Saturday, when the Tigers hosted No. 1 Georgia and nearly upset the Bulldogs inside Jordan Hare Stadium. "It was important to get up here, kinda see the game day environment," Odom said. "I liked the way they got after it, they fought, it was great."

Caleb Odom visited Auburn for the Georgia game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

When Hugh Freeze and his staff first arrived at Auburn, the Tigers weren't in contention for the Carrollton, Ga., native. Eventually, the relationship that Odom developed with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua put Auburn back on the map, as the push for Odom continued into the spring. Alabama made a strong push in the summer and landed his commitment in July, but Auburn continues to stay in contact. Their message to Odom has been the same for months. "Right when we got in the locker room, they were just saying ‘We just need a few more pieces," Odom said. "Obviously, you see what can happen with a few more pieces and just really emphasizing that they need a few more playmakers, guys that can get it done." Auburn nearly got it done against No. 1 Georgia, which grabbed Odom's attention. "It means a lot," Odom said. "It shows they’re just as much of a powerhouse as any other team in the SEC, so it means a lot."