AUBURN | Jeremiah Beaman committed to Alabama in May. Auburn is hoping he’ll sign with the Tigers in December. Beaman, a 4-star and the nation’s No. 11 strongside defensive end, officially visited Auburn this weekend. “It was amazing,” said Beaman, a standout from Parker in Birmingham, Ala. “Just the love and the amount of support they have around the facility to make me feel like I’m a wanted prospect.”

Auburn is making a strong push for Beaman. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Beaman, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, attended Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia. It was an eye-opening experience for him despite the Tigers’ 27-20 loss. “It was huge. It made me look at things different,” he said. Beaman said the message from Auburn throughout the weekend was clear. “They need defensive linemen like me with my size and athleticism. They want big ends on the edge like myself,” he said. “It definitely showed me that they really want me. They’re not just telling me what I want to hear.”