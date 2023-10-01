Bama commit has ‘amazing’ visit
AUBURN | Jeremiah Beaman committed to Alabama in May. Auburn is hoping he’ll sign with the Tigers in December.
Beaman, a 4-star and the nation’s No. 11 strongside defensive end, officially visited Auburn this weekend.
“It was amazing,” said Beaman, a standout from Parker in Birmingham, Ala. “Just the love and the amount of support they have around the facility to make me feel like I’m a wanted prospect.”
Beaman, 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, attended Saturday’s game against No. 1 Georgia. It was an eye-opening experience for him despite the Tigers’ 27-20 loss.
“It was huge. It made me look at things different,” he said.
Beaman said the message from Auburn throughout the weekend was clear.
“They need defensive linemen like me with my size and athleticism. They want big ends on the edge like myself,” he said.
“It definitely showed me that they really want me. They’re not just telling me what I want to hear.”
Beaman said he spent most of his visit hanging out with AU junior Jayson Jones and freshman defensive end Keldric Faulk.
"We just chopped it up the whole weekend. Those are like my big brothers,” said Beaman. “Jayson is like a big brother. When I see him on the field, I’m like a little brother. When I see Keldric on the field, I’m like a little brother. I love seeing them. Most of the time I’m just getting insiders and where their mind is.”
Beaman said he plans to return to Auburn for the Iron Bowl Nov. 25. Signing Day will be just over three weeks later.
What are Auburn’s chances of flipping him?
“I can’t really say now. I’ll have to talk to my parents and trainers,” he said.