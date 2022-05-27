The team arrived back in Auburn Wednesday night and took Thursday off. It's back to work on Friday.

The Tigers know they’ll be playing next weekend and there’s still a decent chance it will be at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | If there’s one positive to take from Auburn’s early exit from the SEC Tournament, it gives them more than a week to prepare for an NCAA Regional.

“We'll give them a break, then we'll come at them pretty hard, pretty full speed,” said AU coach Butch Thompson following Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Kentucky. “Try to get everybody short and back up and their head connected with their barrel. Keep playing this good defense, because that'll be required. But all three phases will be required.”

The phase that needs to get back on track the most is hitting. Auburn is averaging 3.4 runs in its last seven conference games and batting .233 during that stretch.

Sonny DiChiara, the co-SEC Player of the Year, has recently had a dip in production. In the last 12 games, he’s batting just .154 with five home runs and eight RBI.

On the mound, Thompson will make sure his starters are set up for the Regional. Trace Bright threw 2.2 innings against Kentucky Wednesday. Joseph Gonzalez and Mason Barnett threw last weekend.

“Going to what's next, and that would be Barnett, Gonzalez, the guys that did not compete. They've got to have their turn to pitch before we line them back up,” said Thompson.

Auburn made three consecutive NCAA tournaments, advancing to a Regional in 2017, Super Regional in ’18 and College World Series in ’19 before the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID outbreak.

“We're going to get into the 64 best teams in the country, and there's no doubt that this team can play well,” said Thompson. “The other positive thing is I'll tell them there's only four teams standing in our way of competing in Omaha once again. We'll have three other teams in the regional that you've got to figure out how to navigate through, and then one.

“And being in at the last pitch in 17 and winning one in 18 and 19, back to back super regionals, I hope that's where they think our program is supposed to (be).”

The NCAA selection show is Monday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.