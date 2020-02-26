“I just think it’s good to bounce back and respond,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Judd had a huge night for us, and still I think getting Kason (Howell) and Steven (Williams) back is going to be so huge for our ball club.”

The Tigers completed the sweep Wednesday night with a 12-6 win behind a seven RBI game from Judd Ward. AU, which won 10-0 Tuesday, was swept at home by UCF in a three-game series last weekend.

AUBURN | No. 20 Auburn is back on the winning track with a two-game sweep of Alabama A&M.

Ward was 4 of 4 in game two, driving in two with a double in the second inning, hitting a 3-run home run in the sixth and driving in two more with a single in the seventh. Conor Davis had a solo home run in the sixth.

“I give a lot of credit to my teammates for getting on base,” Ward said. “I was just seeing the ball good, sticking to my approach and reacting to pitches.”

Freshman Hayden Mullins earned his first-career win Wednesday night throwing 1.1 hitless innings out of the bullpen with two strikeouts.

In Tuesday’s game, six AU pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout. Brooks Fuller (1-0) earned the win striking out three in 4.0 innings. Brayton Brown hit a solo home run and Davis had a 3-run shot over the scoreboard in left center.

The series also saw the return of Williams and Howell, who missed last week’s games with hamstring injuries. They split the designated hitter duties with Williams driving in two runs Tuesday and Howell hitting a single on Wednesday.

Auburn totaled 25 hits in the two games including nine for extra bases while the pitching staff struck out 22 batters.

“We definitely got our mojo back, but we’ve got to keep playing baseball, attacking the strike zone, hitting the pitches they leave over the plate. Just keeping getting on base and fighting to win,” Ward said.

Auburn returns to action this weekend with a three-game series against Wright State. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.