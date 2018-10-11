AUBURN — The wait to see Austin Wiley's return will carry on a little bit longer.

The 6-foot-11 junior suffered an injury to his left foot at practice last week, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl announced Thursday. The extent of Wiley's injury is not yet clear. Per Pearl, Wiley's injury isn't expected "to be serious" but they will meet with a specialist this weekend to gather further information on the injury.

"We notified all the NBA clubs yesterday afternoon that Austin would not work out [at Pro Day]," Pearl said Thursday. "It's precautionary. He's got a foot injury. we're going to see the specialist on Saturday before the Tennessee football game. We don't think it's serious. I don't want to put a week or two or three on it because, even though I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night, I'm not the doctor."



Wiley has a large, protective walking boot on his left foot, which he has worn this entire week.

Wiley's status for the early stages of Auburn's season — including the Maui Invitational beginning on Nov. 19 against Xavier — remains in question.

His comeback has been the most-anticipated part of Auburn's upcoming basketball season. The Auburn center missed the entire 2017-18 campaign after an internal investigation and self-reported infractions resulted in the NCAA ruling Wiley ineligible for the entire season.

Wiley hasn't been able to play in game since his freshman year, though he has been able to practice and showed several impressive flashes early in preseason practice prior to sustaining the injury. He finished his freshman season at Auburn averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18 minutes per game.

Wiley was set to be the featured performer at Auburn's Pro Day, which will still take place Thursday afternoon. There are scouts expected to be in attendance for 22 of the 30 NBA teams.