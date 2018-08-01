AuburnSports.com has hired Ben Wolk, formerly of SEC Country, to cover both recruiting and Tigers athletics.

Wolk began his career working at newspapers in Georgia before moving up to SEC Country in 2016. While with that organization, he excelled as a recruiting reporter who broke news and penned features on the next generation of Auburn football stars.

"Ben is an energetic young man who's come a long way in a short period of time," said Jay Tate, AuburnSports.com's publisher. "His ability to strengthen AuburnSports.com in several different ways, both through traditional stories and new media, make him a valuable addition to the team. He'll be a tremendous asset."

Wolk, 26, is a native of Suwanee, Ga. You can read his first story for AuburnSports.com here.