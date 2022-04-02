Auburn wins series at LSU

Auburn’s closer, who threw 1.2 innings for a save Thursday night, earned his sixth save of the season holding LSU to a run over the final 2.2 innings with three strikeouts.

A number of Tigers provided just that in Saturday’s 6-4 win at Alex Box Stadium starting with Blake Burkhalter.

AUBURN | Auburn needed a clutch performance to come out of LSU with a series victory.

“Our guys have been battling their hearts out,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “We were thinking it was a little too early for Burky but he found a way to get out of that inning.

“And then our offense came back and scored a couple of more runs. We needed it. Burky was masterful in the ninth.”

Auburn, which improves to 19-9 overall and 5-4 in the SEC, led just 4-3 going to the eighth. With runners on first and third with two outs, Kason Howell and Sonny DiChiara hit back-to-back RBI singles to put AU up 6-3.

LSU got one off Burkhalter in the eighth on a solo home run by Tre’ Morgan, but the junior retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out Jordan Thompson to end it.

“When I gave it up, I was like, ‘Alright man, we’re still up by two.’ You can’t thrive on it, especially once the team came in and got you some insurance,” Burkhalter told the Auburn Network.

Joseph Gonzalez (3-0), who lasted just 1.0 inning in his last start March 13 due to a blister, held LSU to three runs on nine hits in 6.0 innings to earn the win.

“Oh my goodness, that was huge. We needed that. He needed that,” said Burkhalter. “We’re all glad that his finger is back … that’s good for the team. It’s big for the team, especially coming in here in front of a large crowd and getting the job done and just attacking the hitters. It was great to watch.”

Auburn built a 4-1 lead scoring a run in the first on a sacrifice fly by Brody Moore, a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Ryan Dyal and two in the fifth on a two-run home run by DiChiara well over the centerfield wall.

DiChiara finished 4 of 5 with one run scored, three RBI and his team-leading eighth home run of the season.

“This one definitely feels awesome,” DiChiara told the Auburn Network. “With my first four hits in like a conference game, especially down here in the Box, it was definitely awesome.”

Cole Foster was 2 of 5 with one run scored, Howell 1 of 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, Dyal 1 of 3 with one RBI and Bobby Peirce 1 of 4.

Blake Rambusch went 0 of 4, ending his 17-game hitting streak.

Auburn plays at UAB Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT and hosts No. 2 Vanderbilt for a three-game series next weekend.