It had to be the seniors. Sania Wells opened the scoring for Auburn and Honesty Scott-Grayson closed it at the free-throw line near the end of regulation. Scott-Grayson's two made free-throws with 4.4 seconds left on the clock put Auburn up 78-76 for good, as the Tigers held on for the win on senior night. "These two have given a lot to this school, to this program," said coach Johnnie Harris. "We definitely wanted to send them out on the right way." With the victory, Auburn finishes the regular season with a winning record for the first time since the 2018-2019 season.

Senior Honesty Scott-Grayson celebrates the win with junior Aicha Coulibaly. (Grayson Belanger | Auburn Athletics)

Auburn started the game shooting 58% in the first quarter, outscoring Vanderbilt 23-15 to begin the day. Wells and Kharyssa Richardson were the leading scorers of the first quarter, each putting up six points. "From the jump, whenever I got that and-one, I just knew it was gonna be a fun night and I just wanted to keep it going," Wells said. "I just wanted to get a dub in Neville Arena for our last time in here." Vanderbilt fired back in the second quarter, and hit Auburn hard. Not only did the Commodores climb back in the game, but they were able to take a multiple-possession lead heading into halftime. The Tigers went from making over half their shots from the field in the first to 33% in the second quarter, only putting up 15 points. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, scored 27 points. The Commodores shot 10 free throws in the second and made all of them, getting to the line a total of 16 times in the first half. After battling throughout the third quarter, Auburn reclaimed the lead heading into the fourth. Once in the final quarter, the Tigers seized all momentum and opened on a 10-0 run to push the lead to as many as 13 with 5:26 remaining.