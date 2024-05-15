Auburn wins regional
Auburn put on a show on Wednesday in Baton Rouge at The University Club, posting an eye-popping 20-under 268 to win the regional and advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif. on May 24-29.
The No. 1 Tigers were on fire on the front, tallying a remarkable 17 birdies with just a bogey and double bogey on the scorecard, the rest being pars. Josiah Gilbert and Brendan Valdes were instrumental, each contributing four birdies and shooting 32 going into the turn.
After bogeying No. 1, J.M. Butler turned it on with four birdies to finish the front at -3. The Louisville, Ky. native was just as strong on the back, birdieing No. 10, 13 and 16 with a bogey on the 18th to finish -5 on the day.
Jackson Koivun was also solid, birdieing two holes with no bogeys on the front nine. The SEC Player of the Year birdied No. 10 to start off the back and finished -4
Gilbert started just as hot on the back, putting up birdies on No. 10 and 11. The freshman made a bogey on No. 14 and 15. finishing -5 for the 18.
Valdes continues his great round with birdies on No. 11 and 13, but a bogey on No. 14 put his first plus-score on the card. He responded with a birdie on No. 15. The All-SEC player finished at six under.
Carson Bacha was -1 after the first nine holes with three birdies and a double bogey. The redshirt junior struggled on the back after posting a birdie on No. 10, finishing at +5 for the day.