Auburn put on a show on Wednesday in Baton Rouge at The University Club, posting an eye-popping 20-under 268 to win the regional and advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, Calif. on May 24-29.

The No. 1 Tigers were on fire on the front, tallying a remarkable 17 birdies with just a bogey and double bogey on the scorecard, the rest being pars. Josiah Gilbert and Brendan Valdes were instrumental, each contributing four birdies and shooting 32 going into the turn.

After bogeying No. 1, J.M. Butler turned it on with four birdies to finish the front at -3. The Louisville, Ky. native was just as strong on the back, birdieing No. 10, 13 and 16 with a bogey on the 18th to finish -5 on the day.