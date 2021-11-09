Auburn win fueled by early run, smothering defense

The message certainly got across. The Tigers came out hot and blitzed Morehead State in a 77-54 victory, running to leads of 11-0, 20-4 and 35-6 with a combination of smothering defense and precision on offense. The Eagles looked rattled, turning the ball over 10 times in the first half as Auburn constantly pressured them up and down the court. Morehead didn't put points on the board until 14:39 left, and its first field goal came at the 12:40 mark.

"Obviously, I threatened them with their jobs and sometimes when your job is threatened, you respond, or you get replaced," Pearl said. "And they responded very well."

AUBURN | In Friday's exhibition against Southern Indiana, Auburn came out a bit sluggish, quickly falling behind 9-0. That didn't please Bruce Pearl, and he made sure to let his team know.

"I think our defensive effort was really, really special," Pearl said.

Wendell Green Jr. was the hot hand in the first 20 minutes, scoring 11 points with a trio of three-pointers in the early run, a couple made from what could be labeled "Jared Harper Land." He finished with 19 points but, more importantly, the point guard had zero turnovers in his Auburn debut.

"I think we can be great, one of the best teams in the nation," Green said. "This was a great opener for us."

Highly hyped freshman Jabari Smith Jr. added eight points for the Tigers, all in the first half. He drained two early threes and a fadeaway, showing his versatility on the offensive side of the floor. He tied with Walker Kessler for the team lead with six rebounds and, much like Green, finished with zero turnovers.

"Jabari is an unbelievably talented player," Kessler said. "He had no turnovers, which for a freshman is elite."

The Eagles came out in the second half with some fire, eventually cutting the deficit to 14 points a couple of times, the last coming with 8:47 left in the game. That's when Auburn took back the momentum and put away the game, building the lead back up to 28 points with 3:05 left.

"We knew that they were going to keep fighting, you know?" Green said. "That's what Morehead does. So we knew what we had to do, fight through fatigue, and we just kept going, and we hit some more shots."