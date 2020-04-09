A walk-on for the Tigers over the past two seasons, Parker played a limited role on the court. But Parker's value came as a presence in the locker room and as a spark of energy on the bench. It was tough to find a pregame handshake inside Auburn Arena or a player announced in the starting lineup without Parker being close by, smiling and encouraging.

He was roommates last season with Malik Dunbar, who was seen as the team's primary energy guy during the Final Four run.



“My role is to keep everybody’s energy high, and to sort of just lift their spirits up when their down, and preparing them for the games,” Parker said at the Final Four last season.

Parker's biggest moment in an Auburn uniform came during last year's Sweet Sixteen win over North Carolina. He checked into the blowout in the final few minutes, and drained a corner triple with 24 seconds left in the game.

Parker appeared in 16 games over the past two seasons and scored in five.

